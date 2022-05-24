Columns Good economic policy is about prosperity

In a welfare economy, people’s well-being feeds a sustainable economy that feeds people’s well-being.

Take it take over the fashion concept: the welfare economy.

The basic idea of ​​a welfare economy is to put human well-being and ecological sustainability at the heart of economic policy. Prosperity in itself is not a valid social goal but the well-being it achieves.

Well-being itself, on the other hand, produces economic sustainability, because in modern society, people – the resilience, creativity and know-how of each of us – are the most important resource.

For decades it is known that GDP as a measure does not tell about well-being or the limits of growth. Gross domestic product is a valid measure of exactly what it measures, that is, gross domestic product.

The welfare economy as such is not a measure but rather a concept of society: people’s well-being feeds a sustainable economy that feeds people’s well-being.

We would need theoretical models and metrics to inspire leading economists to keep our economic policies on track for prosperity – and our prosperity policies on the path to a sustainable economy.

Step towards a welfare economy, the specific expertise of social and health policies in economic policy should be identified. We have great social policy innovations that not only increase well-being are also positive for the national economy.

One such example is the Finnish housing first principle, which has significantly succeeded in reducing homelessness. The effort to eradicate long-term homelessness was justified on ethical and legal grounds, but also on socio-economic grounds. I hope that this experience will increase confidence in the Ministry of Finance that financially sustainable results can be achieved by improving services.

In corona policy Finland has recently shown that, if necessary, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will lead the whole country. The corona was a natural touchstone for the welfare economy: together we realized that it would not be good for the economy if we could not control the pandemic.

Although I myself have made critical remarks about the details of Finland’s corona policy, as a whole it has been successful, according to the expert report.

Economic Organization The OECD has defined that the welfare economy consists of material factors such as housing, income and employment, as well as quality of life factors such as education, skills, health and safety.

What does it mean to put these factors at the heart of economic policy?

At the very least, indicators should be created for these factors to inform economic policy decisions.

Donutsitalouden theory is one attempt to concretize the welfare economy. It draws two nested circles in the area between which – the donuts – the welfare economy materializes.

“ The welfare economy is realized with donuts.

The donut economy has a delicious name and provides the layman with easy-to-open insights into the things that need to be considered in the welfare economy: the edges of the donut show the boundaries of climate, natural resources and the range of life, but also the human boundaries. It does not promote prosperity or the economy if people face poverty, homelessness, illness and discrimination, or lack education and employment.

At its best, the welfare economy is a goal that together we can proudly embrace where the welfare state once was. At worst, it may remain an attempt by social and health policy experts to be heard in the Ministry of Finance.

