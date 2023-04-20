The acts of violence by the Los Del Sur bar, from Atlético Nacional, which prevented the game against América de Cali from being played on Sunday, continue to generate controversy. And now she was joined by one of the great idols of the green club in its history, the former striker Faustino Asprilla.

After what happened on Sunday, the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle sided with the barra brava and announced that he would no longer lend the Atanasio Girardot stadium to Nacional until there was an agreement with the fans.

We will not tolerate violence. I have to put up to 800 police officers for each party. We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and surveillance is paid for by the team. I prefer the police guarding… – Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) April 17, 2023

The controversy continued to grow and in a new way, Quintero attacked the president of Atlético Nacional, Mauricio Navarro. “If the president of Nacional believes that he will be able to treat me as he treats his fans, he is very wrong,” he wrote.

If the president of Nacional believes that he will be able to treat me the way he treats his fans, he is very wrong. No attendance at the security tables, 1000 million in damages, 89 injured, 800 policemen per party and he still has the nerve to threaten the Mayor’s Office. He doesn’t know me… – Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) April 17, 2023

After what happened, Nacional had to change the venue for its Copa Libertadores match this Thursday, when it receives Melgar from Arequipa. It will do so behind closed doors at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

In a much more conciliatory tone, Quintero gave a press conference at the Bogotá airport, but before answering the questions, the president put on the Atlético Nacional shirt.

Tino Asprilla’s strong attack on Daniel Quintero

Seeing the situation, Asprilla, League champion with Atlético Nacional in 1991 and one of the best players in the history of Colombian soccer, went all out against the mayor of Medellín.

“I strongly urge the owners and leaders of the @nacionaloficial club to veto 🤡 #quinterocalle for life he deserves total respect for the institution, it is the first step to follow and set an example for the FPC, he should be ashamed to put on the Green shirt”, wrote Asprilla, in a message on his Twitter account with an image in which he is Quintero with the Nacional shirt, but to which he put a clown nose.

He was not the only Nacional idol who attacked the mayor of Medellín. So did former striker John Jairo Tréllez.

No @QuinteroCalle This is not about who has the biggest pee, if you or the president of @nacionaloficial.

Here the height of a Statesman is required to find a solution to this problem. — Jhon Jairo Trellez (@JJTrellezv) April 17, 2023

