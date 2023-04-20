Thursday, April 20, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, April 20

April 20, 2023
Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, April 20


Millionaires vs. Medellin

Celebration of Millionaires against MedellÃn.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Celebration of Millionaires against Medellín.

Lots of sporting activity on this day.

ESPN
11:30 Star+ / ESPN – UECL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – AZ Alkmaar vs. anderlecht
13:45 Star+ / ESPN – UEL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Sevilla vs. Manchester Utd
16:50 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Sudamericana – Peñarol vs. millionaires
18:55 Star+ / ESPN – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Atlético Nacional vs. melgar

Star +
11:30 Star+ / UECL – Quarterfinal Round – Fiorentina vs. Lech Poznań
12:30 Star+ / Turkish Super League – Sivaspor vs. Trabzonspor
13:45 Star+ / UEL – Quarterfinals Return – Rome vs. feyenoord
13:45 Star+ / UECL – Quarterfinals Second Leg – West Ham vs. people
13:45 Star+ / UECL – Quarterfinals Round – Nice vs. Basel
13:45 Star+ / UECL – Quarterfinals – Basel vs. Nice
18:00 Star+ / NHL Playoffs – Stanley Cup
18:30 Star+ / NBA – Playoffs – First Round –
18:55 Star+ / CONMEBOL South American – Botafogo vs. Cesar Vallejo University
21:00 Star+ / LigaPro Ecuador Serie B – Independiente Juniors vs. America

espn 2
13:45 Star+ / ESPN2 – UEL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Sporting Lisboa vs. Juventus
16:45 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Racing vs. aucas
18:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Palmeiras vs. Cerro Porteño
20:55 Star+ / ESPN2 – CONMEBOL Libertadores – Libertad vs. Lima Alliance

ESPN Bonus
13:45 Star+ / ESPN Extra – UEL – Quarterfinals Vuelta – Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Bayer Leverkusen

