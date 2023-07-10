A case that has outraged in recent days is the one that is circulating in Facebookwell the mother of a minor exhibits her ex-partner through said social network and affirms that was stolen by her own fatherHey later he would have blocked her from her social networks. According to the statement of the female, the father would have stolen his daughter a scholarship you would receive for having obtained a good average in your school.

He The father of the minor would receive a scholarship for his daughter due to her good GPAwhich would be a total of 7 thousand 500 pesos, which would be given by the company in which you work. The mother exposed her ex-partner on Facebook of her posting pictures of the conversation that the minor entered into with her father, in which they are observed as her dad ignored her when she asked him for money for your school-related expenses.

It was last June 18, Father’s daywhen Facebook user Irma publicized the case in which her ex-partner had received a scholarship that was provided to him at his joba benefit that was granted for the effort and good academic performance of the children of the employees, however the father apparently collected the deposit and cut off all communication with his daughter, and according to the images of the messages that the less than her father, he left her “in sight”, he even went so far as to block her from networks.

Due to the above, Irma Cáceres says she is outraged and angry at the action of her daughter’s father, since she points out that said amount of scholarship money corresponded to her daughter to cover her educational needs.

The woman even confesses that her daughter called her and sent messages to her father to accompany her in her cultural events, as well as to her fifteenth birthday party so that he would be present at that special moment, but he never answered and therefore did not attend such an important event.

May he take advantage of it and may it have been worth betraying his own daughter. Her mother has taught them to respect you, don’t be scared again if they greet you, the woman concluded.

For their part, users on social networks cannot believe what they are reading and many accuse him of being a “scoundrel” and many even advise the woman to give him alimony so that she can comply with giving money to her daughter. The viral case, which apparently happened in the state of Yucatan It has gone viral and hateful comments are growing day by day.