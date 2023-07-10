PS5 Pro And PS5 Slim Will they actually hit stores? Digital Foundry explored that possibility in a video with Richard Leadbetter, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia, discussing what these new models of the Sony console could look like.

The reference of the English newspaper is alla revelation which took place during the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC, during which the Redmond house said that a PS5 Slim at a reduced price will be released in 2023.

The three columns of Digital Foundry agreed on a fundamental concept: Playstation 5 Pro at the moment it would be a bizarre project, given that to substantially improve the current specifications, very expensive components would be needed, which would make the console the prerogative of a niche and nothing more.

Different is the speech related to one Playstation 5 Slim: a form factor of smaller dimensions, would allow Sony to be able to use a less performing and expensive dissipation system, to the advantage of the Japanese company.

Of course, Linneman pointed out that the possibility of a PS5 with a removable disc reader, without this peripheral by default, would accelerate theabandonment of physical support as regards the entire gaming market.