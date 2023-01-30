The 54-year-old father of the six children found last Friday in a wine cellar in the Austrian village of Obritz was a so-called doomsday prepper. The man was preparing for the end of the world. Erich Greil, the vice mayor of Obritz, reports this. Tom Landon, 54, reportedly bought a basement for each of his children.

#Father #children #Austrian #cellar #prepared #apocalypse