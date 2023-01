BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Brazilian consolidated public sector registered a primary deficit of 11.813 billion reais in December, with the accumulated result for 2022 reaching a positive balance of 125.994 billion reais, the Central Bank said on Monday, equivalent to 1 .28% of GDP.

The country’s gross debt stood at 73.5% of GDP in December, while net debt stood at 57.5% of GDP.

(By Bernardo Caram)