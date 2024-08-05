BANDAI-NAMCO, TYPE-MOON And BB studio they have finally revealed the release window for the remake of Fate/EXTRA RecordThe title will be available worldwide during 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment the company has not revealed a specific date for the release of the game.

Originally released in 2010 on PSP, this remake takes advantage of the hardware power of current platforms to offer us a title characterized by a improved graphics sectorone expanded history it’s a strategic deck-building style battle system.

We leave you with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Fate/EXTRA Record – Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, TYPE-MOON, studio BB Street Gematsu