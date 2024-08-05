Mexico City.- Mexican firm Alsea, a leading operator of fast food establishments, cafes and restaurants in Latin America and Europe, has reached an agreement with Burger King Spain for the sale and transfer of its Burger King business in Spain.

According to a statement, the business is made up of 54 Burger King units, which it had at that time.

country at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Alsea expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of the year and is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

“This operation is in line with the company’s strategy of simplifying its brand portfolio with the aim of growing by seeking efficiencies to increase the company’s profitability,” Alsea said.