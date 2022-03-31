The National Center of Meteorology stated that the number of hours from dawn to sunset at the beginning of the month reaches approximately 13 hours and 46 minutes at the beginning of the period, and gradually increases with the progress of the days of the blessed Ramadan, reaching approximately 14 hours and 30 minutes at the end of the month, according to the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

The duration may increase or decrease by a few minutes, whether at the beginning or end of the month, depending on the location.

He said that the month of Ramadan comes this year in the first transitional period between winter and summer, expecting that the weather in Ramadan will be moderate to relatively hot during the day in most areas during the first half of the month, and become relatively hot to hot in the second half of it, and moderate to pleasant. The temperature in general on the state during the night and at dawn hours.

In a climatic overview of the month of Ramadan, the center stated that according to the climatic statistics for this month, the average maximum temperature ranges between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperatures reach approximately 46 degrees Celsius in some interior regions in the afternoon.

While the average minimum temperature ranges between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperature reaches nearly five degrees Celsius, it is recorded in some mountainous or inland areas in the early morning hours.

He said: «During this period, the Siberian air height gradually weakens and declines, especially in the second half of it, and the region is affected by the extension of the transiting air depressions, as an air depression extends from the west or from the east, and when accompanied by an extension of a deep upper air depression, the chances of cloud formation increase. rainy on the country,” explaining that long-term forecasts for the month of April indicate that the amounts of rainfall will be less than the average, as the average rainfall in this month over the country is 7.4 mm, and the highest amount of rain recorded during this month is 247.4 mm over Wadi Sheha in 2019 .

He pointed out that the air humidity decreases slightly during this period, especially in the last quarter of it, although the chance of fog and light fog remains present during the morning hours, where the average maximum relative humidity ranges between 62% and 82% during the night and early morning period, while The average minimum relative humidity ranges between 18% and 28% during the day and afternoon.

The center explained that the prevailing winds at night and morning will be southeasterly, and in the afternoon and evening they will be northwesterly (land and sea breezes).

The wind activates with the deepening of the pressure systems, which leads to the excitation of dust and dust sometimes.



