The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is traveling to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to demonstrate the EU’s support for Ukrainian citizens and authorities in the context of the Russian invasion. Metsola is the first leader of a European Union institution to visit Ukrainian territory since the beginning of the conflict and at a time when the 27 are studying the possible accession of Kiev to the EU. The president of the European Parliament has only published a post on her social network in which she claims to be “on her way to Kiev”. The post also contains the text in Ukrainian and is accompanied by the slogan ‘Support Ukraine’ and a photograph of Metsola.

According to European Parliament sources consulted by Europa Press, no preliminary information about the trip was provided for safety reasons, the same reason that there are no details on Metsola’s agenda in Ukraine.