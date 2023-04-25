The senator of the PAN, Lilly Téllez, “celebrated” the recovery of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) of his contagion of Covid-19, while criticizing him for the conditions of the health system of Mexico.

From her Twitter account, Lilly Téllez highlighted the fortune of AMLOwho does enjoy top-notch medical careUnlike Millions of Mexicans who were expelled from the health system with the disappearance of Seguro Popular.

In this sense, the PAN member pointed out that President López Obrador will have “the medicines that he denies people” to treat his third contagion of Covid-19.

“I celebrate that AMLO recovers, and you’re not one of the 16 million people he kicked out of the healthcare system. That he convalesces far from the ordeal to which he subjected the Mexicans, by degrading medical services. Good for him, what he will have the medicines that he denies peopleTellez said.

On the way to the 2024 elections, the candidate for the PAN candidacy promised that, if she wins the presidency, she will install a “national and universal health system” that does not lack budget nor does it depend on people’s employment status to allow them access.

“This is one of my main proposals: A national and universal health system, unrelated to employment status and with direct financing budgetary mechanisms,” said the senator.

What is AMLO’s state of health?

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, assured this Tuesday that the President López Obrador’s state of health after testing positive for Covid-19 is goodwith symptoms of respiratory disease.

In La Mañanera, Alcocer explained that the symptoms that AMLO presents are: inflammation in the respiratory tract in the nose and throat, with fever and fatigue.

The official, who is one of the doctors treating the president, indicated that he has been administered a paracetamol based treatmentas well as plenty of fluids and rest, which has helped control his blood pressure.

“The rest of his studies are normal, so in a few days he will be dischargedand this is what I wanted to inform you of and convey to you about the president’s health, which in essence what you need is rest“, stressed the Secretary of Health.