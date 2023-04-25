Over the past few hours the name of VAT Zanicchi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The singer was the protagonist of a small accident. She made the news public through a video shared on her Instagram page. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Iva Zanicchi victim of a accident. In fact, the singer fell down the stairs and currently, being unable to move, she is forced to stay in bed. As already mentioned, she published the drama herself news via a video shared on his Instagram page.

These were the words of the singer about it:

It’s a somewhat unusual image, I don’t want to scare you. Sunday evening I fell down the stairs, a horrible fall, another would have killed himself. They wanted to take me to the hospital but I wanted to stay home. Now they put me motionless in bed for 3-4 days.

And, continuing, VAT Zanicchi He then continued his speech with these words:

They did the x-rays, maybe they suspect some microfractures. If I can stay at home fine otherwise I will go to the hospital for a few days. I wanted to announce it to you.

Finally, the singer concluded her speech with these words, also singing a song by Young people‘Think positive’:

I’ll keep you informed, for those who love me. And for the others, patience. Do not enjoy, please. You must always think positive. Don’t lose your good mood. I love you.

There were many who sent Iva Zanicchi messages of a speedy recovery afterwards the accident of which she became the protagonist. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding the dramatic story experienced by the singer.