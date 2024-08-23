After an exciting 2023/2024 season, MUV and Fantacalcio have launched, from August 17th, a new exciting season of FantaMUV, celebrating the passion of the fans and their choice towards more sustainable mobility.

The tournament, a partnership between MUV B Corp and Fantacalcio, saw, in the season just ended, an extraordinary participation and results that confirm the shared commitment to promoting responsible behavior. From August 2023 to May 2024, the championship took place on the MUV Game app, culminating in 37 victories for Juventus, who ranked first with over 4.3 million points. In second place was an excellent performance by Roma, followed by the Milan fans who completed the podium. Overall, the participants traveled 199,641.47 km with sustainable means (on foot, by bike, by scooter, by public transport, by car sharing or even by electric means) demonstrating a conscious responsibility towards the environment and saving a total of 15 tons of CO2.

“The results of this tournament are not only a success for MUV and Fantacalcio.it, but they represent a victory for the environment. We will continue to work to make each edition of FantaMUV increasingly engaging and impactful, carrying forward our mission of sustainable mobility integrated into sport and everyday life.” state Francesco Massa, CEO of MUV B Corp and Nino Ragosta CEO of Quadronica Srl in a joint statement.

After two years of experience and a lot of data collected, FantaMUV 2024/2025, the third collaboration between the startup and the Italian sports portal, will bring an important innovation in the calculation of match results: as in real fantasy football, there will be point thresholds that will be equivalent to the number of goals scored by the team. In the sustainable mobility championship it will be possible, for the first time, to also draw and tell of “tennis results” or “goleade”.

There will be no shortage of awards and prizes: 30 Premium Pack Accounts of Enlive Fantacalcio Serie A Leagues and a CicliMattio voucher worth €300 will be awarded to the best players.

MUV B Corp and Fantacalcio thank all the teams for their commitment and passion and invite you to take to the field for the 2024/2025 season that has just begun. Together, they are demonstrating that passion for football and commitment to sustainability can really make a difference.