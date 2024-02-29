NVIDIA is preparing to expand its GPU line-up with two new entry-level models that focus entirely on performance dedicated to artificial intelligence. NVIDIA RTX 1000 And RTX 500 they promise top-level AI performance, superior to that returned by the most recent CPUs with dedicated hardware accelerators. Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, the new chips from the green house are already available on some Dell, Lenovo and MSI laptops. Let's discover the technical characteristics together.

RTX 1000 and RTX 500: the specifications

All the details of the new RTX 1000 and RTX 500

After conquering the stock markets, NVIDIA launches two new chips which enrich the already large offer dedicated to professionals. The new GPUs from NVIDIA can count on Third generation RT Coreup to two times faster in ray tracing performance than before, and on Fourth generation Tensor Corewith performance dedicated to artificial intelligence twice as high as the third generation.

RTX 1000 It is powered by 2560 CUDA cores, 20 RT cores, 80 Tensor Cores and 6 GB of 96-bit GDDR6 VRAM and a TDP between 35 and 95 W.

RTX 500 it is instead equipped with 2048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, 64 Tensor Cores and 4 GB of 64-bit GDDR6 VRAM, with a lower TDP between 20 and 60W.

NVIDIA RTX 1000 offers 12.1 TFLOPS in FP32 and 193 TOPS, while the small one from the house stops at 9.2 TFLOPS in FP32 and up to 154 TOPS. For direct comparison, the AMD Ryzen 8040 APU caps at 16 TOPS for AI performance, while the new “Strix Point” APUs with XDNA 2 will offer up to 50 TOPS.

In short, from the point of view of performance dedicated to artificial intelligence, the new NVIDIA GPUs they are not afraid of the latest processors with NPU and can count on very low consumption, a feature that makes them particularly suitable for lighter and more versatile laptop solutions.