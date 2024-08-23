AC Milan will face Parma in Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 Serie A on Saturday 24 August 2024. The match will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma and will kick off at 18:30 (CET). This is the possible starting XI for the Rossoneri.
BY: MIKE MAIGNAN – French goalkeeper Mike Maignan has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and is a key part of AC Milan’s system. With his quick reflexes and ability to read the game, Maignan provides great security between the posts. His size and agility allow him to make spectacular saves, and his leadership is crucial in keeping the defence organised. He is also known for his ability to play with his feet, which allows him to start plays from the back and contribute to the build-up play.
LI: THEO HERNANDEZ -Theo Hernandez is a real whirlwind on Milan’s left flank. With his blistering pace and ability to join in the attack, the left-back is a constant threat to opposing defences. His ability to break wide and deliver accurate crosses makes him an attacking threat, while his physical strength and stamina allow him to carry out defensive duties effectively. He is a key player in the transition between defence and attack, and his presence on the pitch gives Milan an extra dimension in attack.
DFC: MALICK THIAW – Young German centre-back Malick Thiaw, despite his youth, shows great composure and confidence in defensive situations, standing out for his ability to anticipate plays and his excellent reading of the game. His height and power in the air make him a defensive stalwart in set-pieces, both in defence and attack. Thiaw is a player with a bright future and his development is closely followed by the coaching staff and fans.
DFC: FIKAYO TOMORI – English centre-back Fikayo Tomori is a key part of Milan’s defence. His speed and ability to react allow him to take on Serie A’s quickest attackers with great effectiveness. Tomori is known for his aggression in one-on-one duels and his ability to make clean, precise tackles. He is also very secure in bringing the ball out, allowing Milan to build from defence. His understanding with Thiaw is key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity, and together they form a central partnership that combines youth and experience.
LD: SAELEMAEKERS – Although normally known for his role as a winger, Alexis Saelemaekers will now occupy the right-back position, a position where he has proven to be more than competent. His ability to run the length of the flank and his willingness to work both defensively and attackingly make him a versatile and valuable player. Saelemaekers brings dynamism to Milan’s game, offering options both in attacking play and in ball recovery. His tireless effort and tactical intelligence make him a reliable option at right-back.
MC: RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK – England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be a key player in the centre of the pitch. His imposing physique and ability to drive the ball with power make him a difficult player to stop. Loftus-Cheek contributes both in defence and attack, being able to win balls back and create scoring chances. His versatility allows him to adapt to different roles in midfield, giving Milan invaluable tactical flexibility.
MC: YUNUS MUSAH – American midfielder Yunus Musah brings youth and energy to the midfield. Musah is known for his ability to cover large distances on the pitch, as well as his ability to break lines with his ball-carrying. He is a player who combines defensive work with creativity in attack, making him an important asset to the team. His ability to adapt quickly to Serie A will be crucial to Milan’s success this season.
MD: SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE – Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze is one of Milan’s most exciting prospects in attack. With his electrifying speed and dribbling ability, Chukwueze is a player who can unbalance any defence. His ability to create danger from the right flank, whether looking for a cross or breaking into the box, makes him a constant threat. In addition, his ability to finish plays makes him a dangerous weapon both in set-pieces and counterattacks.
MY: RAFAEL LEÑO – Portuguese Rafael Leão is one of Milan’s most talented players and one of the rising stars of European football, being sought after by several teams such as Barcelona. Playing on the left wing, Leão combines speed, power and technique to overwhelm defences and create scoring opportunities. His ability to make the difference in one-on-one situations and his eye for goal make him a key player in Milan’s offensive scheme. In addition, his versatility allows him to play in different attacking positions, which makes him even more valuable to the team.
MCO: CHRISTIAN PULISIC – As a playmaker, Pulisic brings creativity, vision and an excellent ability to link up with his teammates. His speed and ability to play between the lines make him very dangerous in the final third of the pitch. Pulisic also has a keen eye for goal, allowing him to be a threat as both an assist and a finisher.
DC: LUKA JOVIC – The Serbian striker arrives at Milan with the mission of leading the attacking line and providing the goals that the team needs. Jovic is a complete striker, capable of playing with his back to goal, assisting his teammates and, above all, finishing with precision inside the box. His goal-scoring instinct and his ability to take advantage of any opportunity make him a fearsome striker for opposing defences. Jovic will be in charge of finishing the plays created by Milan’s talented midfield, and his performance will be key to the team’s aspirations this season.
This is what AC Milan’s lineup would look like (4-2-31)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Theo Hernandez, Thiaw, Tomori, Saelemaekers
Midfielders: Rafael Leao, Loftus Cheek, Pulisic, Musah, Chukwueze
Front: Luka Jovic
More news about the European leagues
#Milans #lineup #face #Parma #Serie
Leave a Reply