During the match between Russian and Ukrainian tennis players in the Australian Open championship on Monday, January 16, the fans unfurled the flag of the Russian Federation in the stands.

Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukrainian Katerina Beindl met on the court in Melbourne, Australia. Some spectators brought a red-blue-white flag and paraphernalia with a tricolor to the game, in addition, one of them put on a T-shirt with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasily Miroshnichenko responded to the incident. In his Twitter, he criticized the action of the fans and called on the organizers of the championship to “immediately apply the policy of a neutral flag.”

The competition ended in favor of the Ukrainian athlete: she defeated Rakhimova with a score of 7:5, 6:7 (8:10), 6:1.

Earlier in the day, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat American Marcos Giron in the first round match of the Australian Open. The match, which lasted a little over an hour and a half, ended with the score 6:0, 6:1, 6:2. Medvedev’s next opponent will be Australia’s John Millman.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne and ends on January 29th.