Dionisio Rodríguez Martín, a Spanish citizen, achieved fame in Europe thanks to the theft of a valuable car in 1989, which was transporting a total of 300 million pesetas (more than 9 billion pesos), all without firing a single bullet.

Rodríguez was a security guard and, after having a difference with his boss, he decided, as revenge, to plan a coup at the place where he worked. This successful robbery made him one of the best-known criminals in Spain.

(You may be interested: Unrecognizable! This is how Angus T. Jones, the boy from ‘Two and a Half Men’, looks today).

After having the money in his possession, he fled to Brazil, a country where he lived with all the luxuries and comforts for about two months.until the Police were able to find his whereabouts and he was finally arrested.

‘Dioni’, as he was called by his friends, regained his freedom. However, the theft of him had become quite a milestone for many people. He began appearing on television shows, songs were dedicated to him, and he was even part of the adult film industry.

Hello. On a day like today in 1989, Dioni stole a van with 320 million pesetas to “be able to have a good life.” Not all the heroes wear a coat. pic.twitter.com/lARmyYbwqs —Kikolo (@kikolo777) July 28, 2021

The origin of the character



Rodríguez was born on a public holiday, on October 31, 1949, in Madrid. From a young age he was focused on work, because at the age of 14 he was hired by Candi SA, a surveillance company. It was from that moment that, over the years, he rose through the ranks until he became a shooting guard.

(Also read: The real reason why some are always late; it is not an excuse).

In the year 1989, the Spanish citizen was in an ordinary day; However, his boss told him that he was removed from his rank as an escort to be, once again, a watchman: “I was offended because I went from wearing a suit and tie and earning 1,500 euros, to dressing as a ‘Roman’ and receiving 450 euros,” he said. Rodríguez to the ‘Cadena Ser’.

On July 28 of that year, he took advantage of the absence of his companions to get on a stock truck and drive it to the place where his car was parked. In said vehicle he unloaded all the money that was inside it and then fled.

On this day in 1989, the guard Dionisio Rodríguez Martín, alias El Dioni, stole 289 million pesetas from an armored van of the Candi SA company, of which he was chief of custody, to later escape to Brazil with the money. pic.twitter.com/AfePph1TBc – The Chronicler (@SospechosoUsual) July 28, 2021

During his escape, he gave part of the loot to three of his friends and took a flight to Brazil.where he lived with all the luxuries at his disposal: parties and drugs, as well as a lot of sex and alcohol, were part of his daily life in the glamorous hotel where he stayed for approximately two months.

However, the Brazilian government had received notification from Spain that a man who had stolen a car of valuables and fled to South America was on the run.

This meant that on September 19, 1989, ‘Dioni’ was arrested and was behind bars for a year in Brazil, before he was extradited to Spain, his country of origin.

back home



Already in the Iberian country, he spent three years behind bars, until 1995. From there, he got down to work and, realizing that his robbery made him a very well-known person, he used his image to promote his bar business in Madrid.

(Also: Murderer asked for DNA test to prove innocence; the result surprised him).

His figure became so big that Joaquín Sabina, a famous singer-songwriter and poet from Rodríguez, dedicated a song to him called ‘Con un par‘, whose lyrics are inspired by the millionaire robbery in 1989.

At the beginning of the new millennium, the fame of ‘Dioni’ continued to grow like foam, as he began to appear on numerous television channels, in which he gave many interviews, participated in reality shows and was even an actor.

On May 23, 1991, when Dionisio Rodríguez was tried for the stolen money, he kept repeating “Jag är inte el Dioni, jag är svensk” (I’m not Dioni, I’m Swedish). That’s where the expression “play the Swede” that we use so much comes from. And all this I just made up. pic.twitter.com/n71eq7STBT — Hannibal Lecter  (@Doc_Hannibal) January 30, 2022

However, the man from Madrid did not stop innovating in his career as a public personality and, as cherry on the cake, debuted as a porn actor in 2014 by the director and also an actor in that industry, Torbe.

Today, the man enjoys his old age with a normal life, considering himself as a normal citizen, ordinary worker. Currently, he lives thanks to a pension of 830 euros per month (4.2 million Colombian pesos), like any other retired citizen in Spain.

more content

What would happen to sperm if you keep your cell phone in your pocket, according to science

The amazing transformation that Dua Lipa had when she became famous

The days that disappeared from the calendar in 1582 by papal order; why?

Salt Bae’s abysmal change: this is how the eccentric chef looked when he was an apprentice

The Cuban who survived in the landing gear of a flight from Cuba to Spain

JUAN MARTIN MURILLO HERRERA

Writing Trends