By far one of the great absentees in the Nintendo 64 is the franchise metroidwhich remained alive thanks to the emergence of Super Smash Bros.because the new players met Samus for that game. However, the fans are not satisfied with this appearance, so they have got down to work with a project.

The user of Twitter known as Mourning Akino, is the one who took the reins and already shared his vision of what a bounty hunter adventure would look like, all thanks to the Unity 3D tool. In the images you can see the character going through caves and jumping in the style of the series, this is accompanied by shots and the use of the morph ball.

Here you can take a look:

The most curious thing about this demo of Metroid 64is the third person perspective, which may remind shooters like starfox And till Shin and Punishment, because it has a fixed crosshair in the middle of the screen. But without a doubt, you will remember much more Metroid Other Ma game that raised a lot of controversy due to a narrative factor and not so much gameplay.

With how good this version looks, it can be seen that the user has been working on the project for quite some time, assuring that it lacks very specific aspects to polish soon. It is worth commenting that a friend of his supports him to be able to finish it in the shortest time possible.

At some point they plan to release it to the general public. For now, there is no date for this.

Editor’s note: When fans put their minds to it they can achieve great things, one of the greatest examples was at the time the young man who brought AM2R, a title that was withdrawn by Nintendo and its legal issues. Hopefully the same will not happen with this adaptation to Nintendo 64, although if it becomes popular they will be under the eye of the lawyers.

Via: nintendolife