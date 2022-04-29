The Pokémon Company International announced several new features for



Pokémon Unite

the themed MOBA Pokémon for iOS and Android. Specifically: the “Pokébuki” Fight Pass is now available, which brings with it new Holowear and fashion items, including the Ninja Style for Charizard and the Pokébuki Style for Blastoise; there are new items available in the store, such as the Cherry Blossom Trainer Set and the Nomad Style for Greninja; New events have been added such as “Daily Gardening”, Pokébuki missions and other items and Holowear to unlock. In addition, the game has undergone the usual update of bug fixes and balance improvements. Finally, it is available a new Ranked Season for players aiming for the Master Rank. Below, from the press release, the complete changelog.

Greedent: Pleading

• Changed to “The Pokémon runs with all its might, dealing damage to opponents it encounters along the way and tossing them into the air. It then increases its resistance to obstacles for a while. As it runs, it drops berries which then he eats to increase his movement speed for a while. The more berries he eats, the faster his movement speed increases. Also, while running he can use Action, Burp, or Seed Gun. Using this move, Action and Burp cooldowns are reset . “.

Blissey: Covauova

• Changed to “The Pokémon throws an Egg at an ally, restoring the HP of both. This move has a maximum of two uses. When the Pokémon learns Egg Bomb, the number of maximum uses is shared between the two moves, becoming four uses. “.

Blissey: Egg Bomb

• Changed to “The Pokémon throws an Egg in the indicated area, which explodes, dealing damage to opponents in the area of ​​effect and throwing them into the air. This move has a maximum of two uses.

• When the Pokémon learns Egg Hatch, the maximum number of uses is shared between the two moves, becoming four uses. “.

Blissey: Covauova +

• Learning level changed. New level: 10.

Blissey: Safeguard +

• Learning level changed. New level: 10.

Blissey: Altruism +

• Learning level changed. New level: 12.

Blissey: Egg Bomb +

• Learning level changed. New level: 12.

Duraludon: Dragopulsar

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Duraludon: Rock Levitator

• Balanced the following elements: special effects.

Ninetales of Alola: Bora

• Increased the duration of effects on opposing Pokémon.

• Enlarged the area of ​​effect.

Ninetales of Alola: Velaurora

• Weakening of Pokémon moves.

Talonflame: Baldeals

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

• Shrink the area of ​​effect.

Talonflame: United Move: Blazing Charge

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

• Decreased the reload speed of the Unite meter.

Lucario: Extra-fast

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Hoopa: I deceive

• Shrink the area of ​​effect.

• Increased the reload time.

• Reduced range.

Hoopa: Conjure +

• HP recovery decreased.

Hoopa: Shadow Ball

• Decreased duration of effects on opposing Pokémon.

Hoopa: Spectrum puff

• Decreased the reload time.

• Enhanced the effects on opposing Pokémon.

Zeraora: Download

• Enhanced the shield effect.

Aegislash: empowered attack

• Pokémon move upgrades.

Aegislash: Solemn Sword

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has been increased.

• Increased the duration of effects on opposing Pokémon.

Trevenant: Ramostoccata

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has been increased.

• Enhanced the effects on opposing Pokémon.

• Changed to “The Pokémon attacks with a jab in the indicated direction, dealing damage to opponents and reducing their movement speed for a while. At the same time, the Pokémon gradually regains HP for some time.”.

Trevenant: Damn

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has been increased.

• Weakened the effects of the move on the user.

Trevenant: Malcommon

• HP recovery increased.

Trevenant: Unite Move: Dark Specter Forest

• Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter.

Cramorant: Heterelama

• Enhancement of Pokémon moves.

Cramorant: Unite Move: Missile Storm

• Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter.

• Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has been increased.

Greninja: Unite Move: Supreme Idroshuriken

• Increased the reload speed of the Unite meter.

Azumarill: Bubble

• Fixed bugs regarding the following effects on opposing Pokémon: movement speed reduction

Azumarill: Whirlpool

• Fixed bugs concerning the following elements:

• amount of damage

Azumarill: Hydrode

• Changed to “After using this move, the speed and range of the Pokémon’s next three Basic Attacks increases. If these Basic Attacks hit from a distance, they do more damage and allow the Pokémon to regain HP.”.

SOS barrier

• Effects weakened.

Goal protection

• Increased the reload time.

• Balance.