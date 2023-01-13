Velma, the new HBO Max animated series based on the Scooby-Doo character, premiered on the streaming platform and fans just hate it. Despite being a production for adults, it seems that the public has already lost interest only in its first two chapters. In them, viewers were able to meet the new African-American version of shaggyas well as those of Fred and Daphne. What are the fans saying online?

“They massacred my boys”

The comments are clear no matter how much mystery this series wanted to introduce. The fans of “Scooby-Doo” have not liked it at all.

Twitter users consider the new Fred as “a blonde who thinks he’s better than the rest” and the new Daphne as an unnecessarily aggressive person, when in the original series they were the opposite.

“Look how they massacred my boys,” says another user. “Everything on this show is ugly, disgusting and/or boring,” explained another.

“Velma” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

And, as if that were not enough, on Rotten Tomatoes the series currently has a score of 50% from critics and only 8% from the public.

With good or bad reviews, “Velma” will continue to premiere a new chapter every Wednesday on HBO Max.

New version of the African American Shaggy in the “Scooby-Doo” series. Photo: HBO Max

The reactions of the fans

Next, we leave you the most outstanding reactions from the fans that can currently be found on networks.

What is “Velma” about?

The synopsis for “Velma” on HBO Max reads: “The origins of Velma Dinkley, the intelligent and largely forgotten member of Scooby-Doo SA Mysteries. A fun and original series that discovers the complex and peculiar past of one of the most beloved detectives.