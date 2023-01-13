“Megan” signified the return of james wan to horror movies after marveling at movies like “Saw” and “The Conjuring”. Not for nothing its premiere was one of the most anticipated by fans of the genre and the result has not left them indifferent thanks to the unorthodox combination of horror and technology.

As we saw, Gemma built a Megan, a doll with artificial intelligence to be the best companion for children. With this in mind, she decided to link her to her orphaned niece, but she never imagined that the prototype would do anything to eliminate any kind of threat against her little girl even if it meant killing them.

The end of “Megan”: What happened?

After discovering the truth, the mother of the family takes Megan to the laboratory to discharge her. However, she breaks free and kills several members of the company on the same day of her presentation. When she was about to kill her creator, her daughter interrupts and destroys her with the help of a remote-controlled robot.

Will “Megan” have a second part?

At the moment there is no official statement about a second part, but the end of the film makes it clear that fiction has no option to make a prequel like “The Orphan 2”, because this was the first killing of the doll. Most likely, this is a sequel in which she is rebuilt.

Success or failure? This is how the public received it

The premiere of “Megan” was not easy, since it competed directly with “Avatar 2”. However, it managed to fill movie theaters with thousands of fans, grossing over $45 million. This has been quite a triumph for the production company since they only invested 12 million dollars.

What did the critics say about the film?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Megan” has achieved a 95% approval from critics and 79% from fans. “Unapologetically for its silliness and even more entertaining for it, it’s the bizarre horror comedy that elicits laughs as easily as chills,” the portal consensus said.