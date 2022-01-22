The house where Nathalie lived with her boyfriend and four young children burned down completely on Wednesday afternoon. It went very fast, she says two days later. The whole family is still completely off the map. “I was out with my sister when my boyfriend called. He screamed: there is a fire, there is a fire! I yelled back: where are the children! They were already outside,” she says. “We drove there like an idiot, on bus lanes, through red traffic lights… from a distance I could already see the smoke curling above the roofs and when we were in the street, the flames were shooting out.”