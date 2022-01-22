The Federal District (lowered to 6 and 7 years the age of children who can seek the health posts in the capital to be vaccinated against covid-19. The new age group is valid from this Saturday (22). Until yesterday (21), only children aged 8 years or older or with comorbidities and permanent disabilities were being vaccinated.

Children will be immunized with CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. The inclusion of the immunizer in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 was announced this Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

The brand was authorized for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which evaluated the safety and efficacy of the immunizer and allowed its application to children.

Children aged 5 to 11 and 8 to 11 years old who have comorbidities may seek out Pfizer doses. If these run out, people aged between 6 and 17 can be immunized with CoronaVac. People over the age of 18 can continue to receive doses from the CoronaVac, Pfizer, or AstraZeneca brands.

Vaccination sites, which are open today until 5 pm, are informed in the site from the Health Department. According to the Government of the Federal District, there are 230,000 children aged 6 and over and a stock of 500,000 doses of CoronaVac.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

