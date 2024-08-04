Family Secrets: Previews (Plot and Cast) of the Ninth Episode

Tonight, Sunday 4 August 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

Ceylin, Yilgaz and Eren put together evidence to frame Engin and finally bring him to justice. But Pars suspects that their ways are not correct and tells Ilgaz. Eren tells Ceylin and her husband that the blood found in the car belongs to Inci and decides to bring Pars the ticket they found in his office. The Kaya family notices that Cinar is not in his room. Worried, Metin calls him but his cell phone rings inside the dumpster where Zafer forced him to throw it. While his father is going out to look for him, the boy arrives half covered in blood.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the Canale 5 audience has already met and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.