by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marini, point taken away at Silverstone

The 15th place at the checkered flag is not worth a point for Luca MarinesThe former Ducati rider in fact raced the Silverstone Grand Prix with irregular tyre pressures and the steward they punished him with 16 seconds on the race time. The #10 remains satisfied with a weekend in which we saw steps forward – within the limits of the problems of his bike – and in which he fought for a long time to be the best among the Hondas.

Yet another weekend to forget for Joan Mir, forced to retire after 11 laps due to a technical problem.

Marini’s words

“It’s nice to be able to stay in the fight for the top Honda all weekend, it’s a good step forward from where we were before. We’re still a long way from where we want to be, but I think we’re getting more and more information about where and how to work. Today we struggled in the first laps, but from halfway through the race we were quite competitive compared to the group“, this is Marini’s comment.

Mir’s words

“My feelings in the race were the best of the whole weekend.“, added Mir. “We changed the setting a bit and it was the right choice. I was behind Luca, checking the life of the rear tyre and waiting for the best moment to make an overtaking move. Unfortunately, when Morbidelli passed, a warning light appeared on the dashboard and I had to retire. Now let’s see what happened to the bike. It’s a shame because I think I could have gained points today.“.