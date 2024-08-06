President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will only host an event in Ciudad Juárez next Friday and then travel to Los Cabos, Baja California Sur that same day.

This is the inauguration of the Specialty Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), it was announced.

“I think (the event) will be around noon, but there has been no confirmation of the time. They were saying that the time was very tight, so we believe that they are only planning on the issue of the hospital,” said the representative of the state committee of Morena in Juárez, Benjamín Carrera Chávez.

Meanwhile, yesterday at the morning press conference, the president said that he would visit Juárez as part of a working tour in the north of the country.

“We are going to tour the north. We are also going to Juárez for the inauguration of a Social Security hospital, then we will be in Los Cabos for the inauguration of an ISSSTE hospital. We are going to inaugurate the hospital in Culiacán and we will also be in Tepic,” he said.

Next Friday, August 9, the president will visit the city for the tenth time, this time to inaugurate the IMSS hospital on the grounds of the former racetrack.

The institute’s information adds that the 260-bed hospital has had an investment of 1,578 million for construction and 950 million for equipment, and that it is the largest hospital project in the entire country.

According to the IMSS, the services and specialties that will be provided include: Angiology, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Infectology, Hematology, Rheumatology and Neurosurgery.

Although the president had announced that construction would be completed in July, the project remains incomplete one month before that date.

On Vicente Guerrero Avenue, where the hospital is located, a team can be seen working to remove weeds from the sidewalks, while others are busy finishing the accesses to the parking lot and building walls.

In addition, debris is being collected and some security booths are being erected on the perimeter, actions that show that the work is not only recent, but is also being carried out under pressure. (Pavel Juárez / El Diario)

