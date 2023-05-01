Who is responsible for the fire at the exclusive Arnhem furniture store AroWonen? More than a year later, it is still a mystery, to the frustration of those involved who lost their house in one fell swoop: “We saw complete strangers walking on the street with our things.”
Stephen Friedrichs, Eric van der Vegt
Latest update:
01-05-23, 14:23
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Family #stuff #Marktplaats #sea #flames #kinds #types #searched #homes
Leave a Reply