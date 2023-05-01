Newey and Red Bull towards the porcelain nuptials

Adrian Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and will certainly cut short his 20-year collaboration with the Milton Keynes team in 2026. As reported by the newspaper AutosportIndeed, the renewal between Newey and Red Bull has arrived which has thus armored the aerodynamics wizard whose contract was about to expire at the end of 2023. Newey will be the Chief Technical Officer of the team led by Christian Horner, a position that will see him overseeing the entire activity of the Milton Keynes campus which includes the great novelty of the Powertrains division.

Finally a homemade engine

Being able to work on a 100% made in Red Bull project – that of 2026 – certainly convinced Newey to extend his relationship with the Anglo-Austrian team: “Adrian is a very competent combustion engineer – said Christian Horner – is fully convinced that there is great potential in making the engine in Milton Keynes”.

“Pierre Wache does a great job on the chassis side Horner added. then we have Ben Hodgkinson for powertrains who does a fantastic job and Rob Gray for advanced technologies. Newey can work side by side with each of them thus using his experience in breadth with the whole team“.

Enrico Balbo towards Ferrari

The permanence of Adrian Newey is certainly an important pillar for Red Bull which has Pierre Wache, Ben Hodgkinson and Rob Gray as other key figures in the technical-managerial organization chart. Ferrari, on the other hand, seems one step away from snatching the aerodynamic Enrico Balbo from Red Bull, who arrived in Milton Keynes from Mercedes. Horner was ‘pinched’ in the Baku paddock upon leaving the Ferrari hospital, evidently after a conversation with Vasseur on Ferrari’s aggressive buying campaign which aims precisely at high-profile figures of Red Bull.