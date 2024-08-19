Rome, falls from third floor: 5-year-old boy in critical condition

Tragedy in Capena, in the province of Rome, where a 5-year-old boy fell from a window while playing with his little brother.

The tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 18: the little boy, who is now fighting for his life after falling eight meters, was playing with his little brother when he fell from the window of his bedroom, located in a third-floor apartment on Via Tiberina.

The child was transported by helicopter to Gemelli hospital where he is currently hospitalized: his conditions are very serious and the little one’s life is in danger.

The mother was also present at home at the time of the accident: the dynamics of the tragic accident are still unclear.