Households headed only by a man or in which education falls on the grandparents are the ones that register lower grades and repeat more

In Spain there are almost two million single-parent families or, in other words, homes in which a mother or father has decided to have children alone by their own choice; separated or divorced couples with children; houses in which there were…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only