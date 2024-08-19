As part of the closing of the Pokémon World Championships, the formal announcement of the arrival of 3 new Pokémon to Pokémon Unite was revealed and the rotation will begin on September 17, 2024.

It all starts with Armarouge, then Daerkrai and Psyduck. It’s worth noting that this Pokémon Unite announcement excited many because it was the arrival of Psyduck, which is one of the original 151 Pokémon and is also very much loved by the community.

The curious thing about its gameplay within Pokémon Unite is that it works as a kind of support, so it will be pushing the other Pokémon and will also help heal them. It will be interesting to see how much it changes the meta of this game developed by Tencent and that is still played on mobile and Switch.

It should also be noted that the rotation begins on September 17 with Armarouge, then Darkrai in October and Psyduck in November. Those who already want to play with this psychic Pokémon will have to be ready for its arrival in the last quarter of 2024.

Source: Pokémon UNite

We also recommend: Pokémon World Championships 2024: Italy takes the VGC by defeating Japan in the final

We’ll see how players react to this title for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which still has a good number of players and which proves its worth when it comes to the Pokémon World Championships.

Excited for this announcement? Are you going to reinstall Pokémon Unite already? Don’t miss out on the latest news on video games, esports, and more in the Google News from TierraGamer.