Have you been following the fall of Bitcoin? It is common knowledge that the cryptocurrency market is super volatile and in this sense, it is necessary to be very attentive to price fluctuations to bet at the best time.

In early November 2021, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $69,000. Now, three months later, the world’s most popular digital currency is worth just half this Tuesday (25), $36,000.

+ Cryptocurrencies: three reasons not to despair with the drop in Bitcoin prices

Bitcoin is a virtual currency that is based on the peer-to-peer (P2P) system. P2P is a system that does not provide for the existence of a centralized authority to control the currency or transactions, as with other currencies.

But the problem is not just the BitCoin currency. Also Ether, Cardano and Dogecoin are down this week. For Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, this phenomenon is a replica of the past, “a pause in the face of market uncertainty”, defend experts.

Since November, the cryptocurrency market, made up of more than 15,000 tokens, has lost about 1 billion dollars, being in the “bear market”. In light of what is happening, investors are taking advantage of Bitcoin’s slump and have invested $14 million in cryptocurrency funds.

