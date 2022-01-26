Los Mochis, Sinaloa. With blows that are not of consideration were three people after participating in a spectacular crash that occurred right in the center of the city.

The accident occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of the Benito Juarez and Gabriel Leyva streets, where there was heavy traffic at the time.

The participating units are a Honda Civic sedan and a Volkswagen Vento, lso they were right in the corner, about to go up to the sidewalk.

According to the data collected at the scene of the events, the Vento traveled from north to south on the Leyva.

Upon reaching the intersection with Juarez, he rammed the left side of the Civic fully until he stopped meters ahead.

Witnesses to the event notified the 911 emergency number; Minutes later, paramedics from Summa and the Red Cross arrived, who checked three people who were involved. Fortunately, they did not require transfer to a hospital.

Transits took charge of defining responsibilities.