Sunday, September 17, 2023
Falcao García sends an emotional greeting of love and friendship to all of Colombia

September 17, 2023
in Sports
Falcao García sends an emotional greeting of love and friendship to all of Colombia

The Rayo Vallecano player does not forget his homeland. Two other Colombian soccer players accompanied him.

Falcao garcia He is one of the Colombian players who are always connected to the country, even though he has lived in Europe for many years.

Whether or not he is called up to the National Team, the forward of the Vallecano Ray He does not forgive messages on his social networks towards his teammates, whom he encourages before and after each game.
Special message

Likewise, Samario is aware of what is happening in the country and is always attentive to positively supporting Colombia.

This Saturday, Falcao sent a message of love and friendship, in which he invited his compatriots to live this special date with great feeling.

“Express it however you want, but celebrate it. Happy day, Colombia,” warns the scorer in the video, in which two other Colombian soccer players also appear, Bernardo Espinosa and Luis Javier Suárez.

Radamel Falcao: his greeting of love and friendshipRadamel Falcao: his greeting of love and friendship


