Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Blue Cross Machine achieved a marvelous draw on his visit to the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC yesterday (Friday) in the game of date number eight of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, held at the Kraken stadium of the Pacific’s pearl.

In the first half the set of Joaquin Moreno he found himself against the ropes when receiving the goals of Nicolas Benedetti (13′) and Bryan Colula (39′)but the latter was close to being sent off for an infraction that deserved to be a red card.

And it is that Bryan Colula in his attempt to recover the ball in the area Blue Cross left the heels on the ankle Willer Dittawho took a while to recover in the game due to suffering from that stomp that, according to the criteria of the referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz Navait was a yellow card.

Even though the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had to intervene in the judge’s determination, he did not notify it and everything continued eleven against eleven. Ten minutes later he himself Bryan Colula was responsible for blowing up the Kraken stadium when standing in front of the door of the goalkeeper from Cruz Azul Andres Gudiño.

Hours after the commitment former World Cup referee and now arbitration specialist for the ESPN network, Felipe Ramos Rizoshowed in a video the error of Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava for not expelling to Bryan Colula in the fault he committed on Willer Ditta.

“Bryan Colula had to be expelled, Marco Antonio Ortiz just reprimanded, Bryan Colula scored the second goal Mazatlan 10 minutes after this action against Blue Cross“he wrote on his official account. Twitter this Saturday.