Falcao García roars and sends an optimistic message to the Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team counts the hours to go out on the field to face Venezuela in his final match, in search of a place in the World Cup playoffs in Qatar, for which he needs to win and for Peru not to beat Paraguay.

Before the game, he spoke on social networks Falcao García, one of the icons of the team and who could not be in these last games due to injury.

El Tigre, who in any case has been close to the National Team, left an optimistic message for his teammates.

“We are with you, receive all our support. Hope, faith and fight until the last minute,” Falcao wrote, as if he were just another fan, one of those who today only support the selected team.

SPORTS

more sports news