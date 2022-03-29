Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Falcao García roars and sends an optimistic message to the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

El Tigre does not stop believing in the option of going to the World Cup playoffs.

The Colombian National Team counts the hours to go out on the field to face Venezuela in his final match, in search of a place in the World Cup playoffs in Qatar, for which he needs to win and for Peru not to beat Paraguay.

Before the game, he spoke on social networks Falcao García, one of the icons of the team and who could not be in these last games due to injury.

El Tigre, who in any case has been close to the National Team, left an optimistic message for his teammates.

“We are with you, receive all our support. Hope, faith and fight until the last minute,” Falcao wrote, as if he were just another fan, one of those who today only support the selected team.

