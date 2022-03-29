Falcao García roars and sends an optimistic message to the Colombian National Team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
El Tigre does not stop believing in the option of going to the World Cup playoffs.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 29, 2022, 02:15 PM
The Colombian National Team counts the hours to go out on the field to face Venezuela in his final match, in search of a place in the World Cup playoffs in Qatar, for which he needs to win and for Peru not to beat Paraguay.
Before the game, he spoke on social networks Falcao García, one of the icons of the team and who could not be in these last games due to injury.
El Tigre, who in any case has been close to the National Team, left an optimistic message for his teammates.
“We are with you, receive all our support. Hope, faith and fight until the last minute,” Falcao wrote, as if he were just another fan, one of those who today only support the selected team.
SPORTS
more sports news
March 29, 2022, 02:15 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #García #roars #sends #optimistic #message #Colombian #National #Team
Leave a Reply