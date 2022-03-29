Home page world

Rescue workers and police officers gather at the scene of the attack. © picture alliance/dpa/Ilia Yefimovich

There was another attack in a city near Tel Aviv. A man shot at passers-by – at least four people died.

Tel Aviv – It is the third attack within a week in Israel *. According to police, a man opened fire in the town of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. He shot around with a rifle on the street, aimed at passers-by and killed five people. Israeli media reports five dead. Another person was critically injured. The police were finally able to incapacitate the perpetrator by shooting him. According to Israeli information, it was a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, and according to media reports, the man was traveling on a motorcycle.

An employee of the Zaka rescue service described the location of the attack to the news agency dpa as “staggering”. At first it was unclear whether other assassins were on the way, which is why the mayor of Bnei Brak called on citizens not to leave their homes. Bnei Brak is a town near Tel Aviv that is predominantly inhabited by orthodox Jews.

Israel: Attack joins a staggering series

Just last Sunday, two assassins killed two police officers in another attack in the Israeli coastal city of Hadera*. The attackers also died in the attack. The perpetrators were Israeli Arabs from the north of the country. Four other people, two men and two women, were killed in another terrorist attack in Beersheva in southern Israel* a week ago. The assassin, a Bedouin from the Negev desert, was shot dead by passers-by. It was one of the deadliest attacks with Israeli casualties in recent years.

In total, at least ten Israelis have died in attacks within a week. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett therefore wanted to hold security consultations with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the military and the police.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu* expressed his condolences to the families of those killed via Twitter and described the evening as "sad and very difficult". Israel is in the midst of a "dangerous wave of terror not seen in many years." Netanyahu calls for decisive action to restore "peace and security to citizens".