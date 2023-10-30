Colombia shook this Saturday after knowing the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Díaz, forward for the English club Liverpool and the Colombian National Team. The Military Forces confirmed minutes later that the player’s mother was rescued, but the father is still missing.

According to the police version, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira, at the time they were at a gas station in the Los Olivos neighborhood.

According to the information provided, the criminals intercepted the truck in which the player’s parents were traveling. Furthermore, it was known that Luis Manuel Díaz would have been forced to get into another vehicle that took an unknown direction.

Falcao reacts to the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents

One of the people who joined the support that Luis Díaz has received is the goalscorer of the Colombian National Team, Radamel Falcao Garcíawho through his social networks, published a photo with a heartfelt message: “We are with you”.

The ‘Tigre’ of Santa Marta accompanied the motto with a photo of the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who dedicated his goal to the Colombian in the match Liverpool played this Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

James Rodríguez speaks out about the kidnapping

James Rodríguez, too He showed all his support to Luis Díaz and added a message for his partner through his social networks. The Cucuteño wrote in the publication:

“There are much more important things than a football match, please, what society are we living in? We are with you Luchito“says the text, along with a heart.

The Colombian Football Federation also wanted to support the guajiro in these difficult times. In the afternoon hours of this Sunday the official Instagram account published a message of support for the player in these difficult times.

The message says: “We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of @luisdiaz19, to release him now, without conditions. Football is peace. Lucho, we are with you. Colombia is with you.”

Additionally, on the official X account, he left a heartfelt video for Luis Díaz and his family, in which the members of the Colombia U-23 and women’s teams send him a heartfelt message.

