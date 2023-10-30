The death of American actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit series of the late 90s, ‘Friends’, shocked social networks. His name became a trend due to thousands of expressions of affection and condolences from fans of the sitcom, who did not expect the premature end of the performer’s life. The artist died at the age of 54 in his apartment located in Los Angeles, California.

However, in instagramone publication—in particular, the last one—took all the attention.

What was Matthew Perry’s last post on Instagram?

Matthew Perry He was not very active on social networks, as evidenced by the 10 publications he made during the year on his Instagram account. Among them, 4 were released just 5 days before his death and had a common theme: batman. These snapshots, along with 3 others that he published during October, showed his fascination with the mythical superhero. In this regard, his followers question whether there was some kind of hidden message within his posts.

Matthew Perry’s latest photo on Instagram shows him inside his hot tub. Photo: Instagram/Matthew Perry

However, the last photo on his account was the one that caught the attention, since he is seen with headphones inside his jacuzzi with the following description: “Oh, so the spinning warm water makes you feel good? “I’m Mattman.” Precisely, in said jacuzzi, the artist died after signs of drowning were found after allegedly suffering a heart attack. It is important to remember that investigations to detect the reason for his death are still ongoing.

‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, the book by Matthew Perry

Before these publications, his Instagram account was dedicated to the launch of his biographical book: ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’published in November 2022. In this material, Perry told several passages from his life, especially his time in the successful sitcom ‘Friends’, a series that gave him worldwide recognition and with which he was able to win the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995 and the Teen Choice Awards for best actor in a comedy series in 2004.

Although success accompanied him during that time, not everything was rosy in his life: he also had to deal with his alcohol and drug addiction problems, for which reason he had to be admitted to the hospital on several occasions.