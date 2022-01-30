The defeat of Colombia against Peru last Thursday has the country nostalgic, because, beyond the results of the match, the National Team has not scored goals in the last six games. Situation that has the tricolor in sixth place in the standings of the qualifying rounds Qatar 2022.

In the midst of this panorama, the discontent of the fans is more than evident, in fact, at the end of the match, the fans booed the Colombian players and threw objects at them.

This Sunday, at a press conference, David Ospina and Falcao garcia They faced the fans and asked the Colombian people not to lose faith, highlighting that there are still possibilities to reach Qatar.

“We always live this, in football there are moments of happiness, of sadness the important thing is that there is a dawn, that there is a chance and we will fight until the endOspina said.

For his part, Falcao stressed that he understands that the odds are against the World Cup qualification, but that the team has all the attitude to defy the statistics and move on. In fact, although he understands the lack of confidence of the fans, he stressed that they do not need his negative messages but his support.

“We don’t want to hear anything, we don’t want to hear negative messages, we don’t want to hear things that don’t add up, but we really need messages that lift this teamand that they lead him to know that the country is behind and that it is possible to achieve what we need to qualify for the World Cup”, said the nine of the tricolor.

He also asked the fans of the national team to support them as the Peruvian fans did with their team. He stressed that although the fans of Peru were a minority in the Metropolitan, they were always cheering on the white and red, a show of affection that, for Falcao, helped the Peruvians win.

“Just like Peru, which had 300 fans who cheered for 90 minutes and lifted them up all the time according to their weapons, and even when they were subdued by a great Colombia that at times dominated it, they with their weapons and their game plan led the victory and, in large part, it is due to the support they received in Barranquilla and We need that from all the fans of Colombia, that we can feel that they are behind us and that in difficult times they are the ones who are pushing us“, stressed the ‘Tiger’.

