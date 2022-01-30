Draws 13 of his 36 points in the 4th period and Atlanta closes at 129-121. For LA, without LeBron, comes the third defeat in a row

The man of Providence. Trae Young saves the Hawks with 13 of his 36 points in the fourth period, the one that Atlanta started under 10 and that closed at 129-121 for the 7th consecutive victory, the one that confirms the recovery of Danilo Gallinari and his companions and that inguaia the Lakers. Without LeBron James, stopped for the third game in a row by a swollen left knee, Frank Vogel’s team stumbles for the third game in a row, returning to Los Angeles after a series of 6 away games with many doubts about their future, starting with position of the coach, on the verge of the exemption before leaving.

raise – The Hawks (24 won-25 lost so far) have done everything to end the winning streak, confirming that defense is their Achilles heel: 71% conceded in the first half, 101 points in the first three quarters. In the fourth Young he changed his skin, returning a lethal weapon from the outside: he will not be a leader, he will work better when he does things alone rather than organizing the team, but when he plays well Atlanta changes his skin, especially because the one who will be one of the two starting guards All Star Game East has a lethal shot and can hit from any position. And his 12 assists were essential. Atlanta closed with 58.3% from the field, raged with 62 points in the area and found herself when the bench also gave a hand, not with the off Gallinari (4 points, 5 rebounds and 1/5 shooting) but with Okongwu , essential with its 16 points. The victory confirms that Atlanta is trying to find itself: now McMillan has clear rotations and the second part of the season will have to be used to repair the damage of the first. See also Anelka the misunderstood tells herself: "They told lies about me, I never denied it and I became the bad guy ..."

flop – Without LeBron it is not the same for the Lakers (24-27). James has already returned to Los Angeles to try to reduce the swelling in his left knee. “He will stay out until he is reduced,” said coach Vogel in the pre-match, conceding however that it is possible that LeBron will be on the field as early as Wednesday in the next game. The Lakers, who have lost 8 of their last 11 outings, would have needed him especially in the final game, when they got lost under the blows of Young, unable to replicate the defense that had allowed them to climb twice to +11 in the third quarter. The best was Malik Monk, 33 points and 10 rebounds (both seasonal maximum); Anthony Davis played another good game (27 points and 5 rebounds), fighting with fouls problems in the second half; Russell Westbrook (20 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists) failed to make a difference. The Lakers continue to lack something to be that title team they continue to think they can be. The problems continue to be so many that not even Vogel’s possible exemption would be enough to erase them. But torpedoing him will be the first option on GM Rob Pelinka’s table when the team returns to Los Angeles. See also Honda Crf250R my 2022, the test of the Japanese cross - Video Gazzetta.it

the match – Gallinari closes the first quarter with a triple from 34-33 Atlanta, but the Lakers change gears in the final of the second quarter and arrive at the interval at 71-62, sealed by the triple of the excellent Monk (19 points at rest), shooting with 71.4% and with an open partial of 25-11. Westbrook makes 77-66 from 3 at the start of the second half, but Atlanta overturns everything with a run of 15-2 and puts his nose ahead with Young on 81-79 6 ‘from the third siren. The Lakers find the defense and arrive at the siren of the 3rd quarter ahead 101-91, with an open set of 14-3. Atlanta overturns everything again, overtaking with Williams on 107-106 with 7’26 ”from the end. The last 6 ‘are a spectacular head-to-head that only Young can solve: his triple with 51 ”from the end propels the Hawks on 125-121 and eliminates the Lakers’ chances, opening the crisis again.

Atlanta: GALLINARI 4 (0/1 of two, 1/4 of three, 1/1 free throws), 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals in 24 ‘. Young 36 (8/12, 4/10, 8/11 tl), Collins 20, Okongwu 16. Rebounds: Collins 11. Assists: Young 12.

LA Lakers: Monk 33 (4/5, 8/14, 1/2 tl), Davis 27, Westbrook 20. Rebounds: Monk 10. Assists: Westbrook 12. See also Bormio, Marsaglia and Paris in the top ten without forcing. Surprise Zazzi

January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 23:15)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Young #Hawks #fly #Lakers #real #crisis #coach #Vogel #jumps