A man arrested in Washington for posing as a US federal agent two years ago said he has ties to Pakistan’s secret service, the US court said on Thursday.

Haider Ali, 35, was arrested in Washington by the FBI with Arian Taherzadeh, 40, both accused of usurping functions by claiming since February 2020 that they belonged to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and having tried to “obtain favors” from Secret Service agents. , the elite agency charged with protecting the President of the United States and his wife.

According to the indictment, the two men offered expensive gifts or free lodging to agents in a luxury Washington building in which Taherzadeh occupied several apartments.

Heider Ali “told witnesses that he had ties to the Pakistani intelligence service (ISI)”, Deputy Attorney Joshua Rothstein said during a court hearing in Washington.

Police found during searches a US passport in their name with visas from Pakistan and Iran from 2019 to 2020, while the immigration service indicated that they also traveled to Istanbul and Doha in 2019. These new elements could exacerbate the charges against them. two men, who are currently at risk of three years in prison, according to the prosecutor.

Both claimed they were members of a “special unit” at DHS that was investigating criminal groups and the January 2021 attack on the Capitol. They were seen wearing false uniforms, weapons and documents, and driving vehicles with sirens similar to those used by federal agents.

To integrate with the building’s community of residents, made up of members of federal security agencies and the military who worked in Congress, the two men offered cell phones, drones, televisions and police badges. They also proposed paying a $2,000 AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to an agent who was part of First Lady Jill Biden’s security team.

For nearly a year, Taherzadeh hosted free Secret Service and DHS agents in apartments renting over $4,000 a month.

“All Secret Service agents involved in this case were subject to administrative suspension and denied access to agency facilities, equipment and systems,” the Secret Service said.

During the search operations, police also found an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and tactical and surveillance equipment, as well as a file with information on all the residents of the property, according to the deputy prosecutor.

