What a bunch of half-tame bastards we are these days. After the government's terror, we Dutch suddenly find 100 on the highway 'okay'.

Recently there has finally been some good news for the rationally thinking Dutch person. Now it is becoming increasingly rare, as almost half the country is in a group psychosis. But suddenly there it was on the table, a piece of reality.

Sharknado

The first message concerned the fact that even if the sea level rises by five meters, this can easily be countered with orderly dikes. And now you have to consider that despite all the alarmist reporting, from 1901 to 2010, according to the KNMI, global sea levels rose by 17 to 21 millimeters. So the real chance of a rise of five meters is about as high as there is a tornado sweeps across the land with great white sharks in it.

Simple maf

Secondly, there was the message that throwing down a few wood chips here and there is not only nice for an autumnal atmosphere, but also captures 80 percent of the nitrogen. You can then throw those wood chips back into a biomass power plant. So beautiful. In the meantime, the University of Cambridge is pumping water onto the ice caps so that it freezes nicely again. And even if that doesn't happen, there's still Archimedes' law, for those who prefer science over 'feeling'. Fairly simple physics. But good STEM is of course no longer allowed.

No problem

In fact, all 'problems' have been solved by some small innovations and adjustments, as we have always done. So no need to act hysterical, spray your hair green and eat insects. So it's time to simply introduce a decent speed limit on the highway again. Giving you peace of mind again 179 130 can drive.

Then adjust?

But no! Minister Van der Wal of the VVD car party said yesterday that we cannot go back to 130. Because then a house cannot be built. In one way or another. Now that seems strong to me. There is wood, there are stones, there is mortar, there are windows and skilled workers who are happy to get to work. Due to the expropriation of farmers, there will soon be a lot of land. So excellent houses can be built there. It is only 'not possible' because of extremely strict rules imposed by ourselves that are a factor 100 or more stricter than in Germany and Denmark.

Research

No surprise so far. But it gets much, much worse. Quality organization SBS6 actually did a study. And it turns out that the souls of the majority of Dutch people have been broken. Yes, we were once a proud seafaring and enterprising country. As a result, Amsterdam looked just like it does today in 1602, while the rest of the world was still walking around in a bearskin. Something from which we still reap some benefits to this day. But that time is over.

Learned helplessness

Just as with the Russians, where for generations all free spirits have been sent to the Gulag by tyrannical regimes and only beaten-down, dishonorable apparatchiks have settled in (Navalny cum suis aside), learned helplessness has also finally struck here. 54 percent of Dutch people think the '100' is 'quite fine'. 14 percent of the dejected testosteroneless even want to go back to 90 kilometers per hour. How!!1!

Fight against the dying of the light

Only 43 percent still have the mental strength to resist the Matrix. Fortunately, including, of course, all autoblog readers. I assume. It is therefore up to us to wake up our slow brothers (m/f/i) again. In the words of Charlie Chaplin:

Soldiers! don't give yourselves to brutes – men who despise you – enslave you – who regiment your lives – tell you what to do – what to think and what to feel! Who drills you – diet you – treat you like cattle, use you as cannon fodder. Don't give yourselves to these unnatural men – machine men with machine minds and machine hearts! You are not machines! You are not cattle! You are men! You have the love of humanity in your hearts! You don't hate! Only the unloved hate – the unloved and the unnatural! Soldiers! Don't fight for slavery! Fight for liberty! Whose deed

How fast do you prefer to drive on the highway? Let us know in the comments!

