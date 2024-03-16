Russia's capital is preparing for a major concert behind bars cordoning off Red Square in the heart of Moscow. Behind it you can already see on Saturday afternoon that a stage is being set up on the square. Officially, the celebration here is not Vladimir Putin's confirmation as president, which is imminent on Sunday evening, but rather the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the port city of Sevastopol located there on Monday. Because then the connection will have been exactly ten years ago to the day.

“Russia. Crimea. Sevastopol,” is written above the stage in front of the steps on which Putin’s guests always sit during parades. It is not yet known whether the new ruler will come and be confirmed for another six; But six years ago, Putin celebrated his acclamation on what was then the fourth anniversary with a concert under the very similar motto “Russia. Sevastopol. Crimea” celebrated on the immediately adjacent Manege Square.

An audience is now being sought online for the concert, at which musicians loyal to Putin are scheduled to perform. For example, the rock group Ljube and the singer Shaman, who, with a light blonde short haircut and a black leather suit, has released the most important edifying hits about Putin's war and “special operation” and regularly inspires tens of thousands of Russians of all ages in his concerts: In “Let's Rise” Shaman thanks fallen soldiers for this , “that they gave us victory” and, like Putin, sees “the truth” and God on “our” side; In “I am Russian,” Shaman sings that someone like him cannot be broken because “fortunately” and “in defiance of the whole world,” he is a Russian who will go “to the end.”

Five women with red carnations

Now not only Red Square is cordoned off, but also the nearby Alexander Garden. Police officers patrol there. This would not be necessary to set up the stage. It seems as if the lockdown was intended to prevent the wives and mothers of soldiers who were drafted in Putin's “partial mobilization” from laying flowers at twelve o'clock on Saturday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Kremlin Wall, where an eternal fire burns. Your “Way Home” movement, which calls for the men to return, also called for this on Saturday.







On Saturday afternoon, despite the closure, five women with red carnations in their hands and their identifying marks, bright headscarves, stood in front of the large, closed gates to the Alexander Garden. They look a bit perplexed and are not only being looked at by the police, but also being filmed by at least two men in civilian clothes. They continue to follow the women when they finally make their way to the metro and disappear into the “Revolution Square” station.

Opposition action planned for Sunday afternoon

There have been arrests of journalists, among others, at previous flower layings, but there were no arrests on Saturday. However, a Moscow prosecutor's office has warned the movement's now most prominent activist, Marija Andreyeva, in writing not to take part in “unauthorized public events” that show “signs of extremist activity” on Sunday afternoon.

This refers to the opposition's call, which Andreyeva also supported, to go to the respective polling station at twelve o'clock on Sunday, the last day of the three-day sham election, and thus show that they do not agree with Putin's extension of his rule. Julija Navalnaya, the widow of Putin adversary Alexei Navalnyj, who died suddenly a month ago in the “Polar Wolf” prison camp a good 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, is calling for this.







Those in power have threatened to prosecute anyone who wants to take part in the action on Sunday afternoon. The exiled Russian news portal “Medusa” also reported on Sunday that residents of the capital had received messages via messenger services that accused them of supporting “extremist ideas” and asked them to vote “without lining up”; Because the formation of queues is the aim of the action called “Lunch against Putin”.