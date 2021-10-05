The US Federal Trade Commission heard on Tuesday (5), a day after the blackout of Facebook applications, former manager Frances Haugen.

Responsible for managing the product area of ​​the social network, Haugen became a whistleblower for Facebook after exposing internal files to the “Wall Street Journal” and some US government entities.

These documents report that Facebook was aware of the potential of the sites themselves to harm the mental health of young users. And in addition to not disclosing the data, the company would not have taken actions with the intention of solving these problems.

+ Facebook denies attack and says routers caused problem

“The company intentionally hides critical information from users, the US government and governments around the world,” Haugen told the US Senate.

Now, in front of the Capitol, the computer engineer also warned about the risks of not disclosing this type of information, in addition to the responsibility that services need to have in view of the relationship developed with their users.

“Facebook’s products harm children, fuel division and undermine our democracy,” he added. Haugen.

Facebook response

In contrast, Facebook responded to the former manager’s accusations about its products directly:

“To suggest that we encourage harmful content and do nothing about it is simply not true,” Facebook replied to Portal G1 last Monday (4).

