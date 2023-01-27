Player, shareholder, image man, team manager, coach on the pitch. Cesc Fabregas in Como certainly has no way of getting bored. The time has not yet come for him to polish the trophies lined up in his personal bulletin board. One World Cup and two European Championships with Spain and twelve major cups between Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea. “It’s a new, different and very exciting experience – he says still wearing his beloved number 4 at the end of training under the orders of coach Longo -. I’m here to help everyone, the club, the coach, the staff, the teammates. I’m also doing my coaching license. A great commitment overall which, however, doesn’t weigh me down at all, on the contrary it gives me immense pleasure”.