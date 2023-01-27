Russia will succeed in the conflict in Ukraine, despite the messages of the Western media. This opinion was expressed on Friday, January 27, by British Army Colonel Richard Kemp on the air. sky news.

According to him, the Western media look at the conflict in Ukraine one-sidedly, not taking into account the position of Russia, in connection with this, the overall picture of what is happening is distorted. Kemp noted that Russia is doing everything to take control of the Donbass, and is very successful in this.

“They are knocking out the Ukrainians with artillery, <...> but in the end, alas, I think they will succeed in the east of Ukraine,” the colonel said.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine is inevitable. According to him, the victory will be for the Russian Federation thanks to the unity and cohesion of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the soldiers and the work of the military-industrial complex.

Earlier, on December 26, 2022, the Russian leader expressed confidence in the fulfillment of all the tasks of the NWO. The President also noted that the Russian military today are fighting enemies, as did the heroes of the war of 1812, the First World War and the Great Patriotic War.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.