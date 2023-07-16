Fable’s narrative lead, Anna Megill, has moved on from Playground Games.

Megill – whose impressive CV includes story-rich games such as Control, for which she was also narrative lead, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Ubisoft’s upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – announced they had joined the project back in July 2022 but says “The time feels right for new challenges”.

Fable – Xbox Games ShowcaseWatch on YouTube

“Friends, I have news. In August, I’m stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable,” Megill tweeted. “I’ve had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges.

“Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it’s wrenching to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it’s in good hands. I’m excited for what’s coming next – for them and for I.”

Megill closed on confirming that they were “taking some time off to rest from a wildly busy year” after writing two books and says they will be ready for new challenges from October.

Some folks are being silly, so let me be clear: I reached a good stopping point to jump off the project, so I did. And I decided to take a small break before jumping into my next gig. That’s it 🤷🏻‍♀️ I have nothing but fondness & respect for Playground & my colleagues there ✨ https://t.co/BmUZfSzGIa — Anna Megill @cynixy.bsky.social (@cynixy) July 14, 2023

Megill was later compelled to come back to Twitter and add an additional comment, however, after reporting that “some folks are being silly” and reading too much into that their departure from Playground Games.

“Some folks are being silly, so let me be clear: I reached a good stopping point to jump off the project, so I did. And I decided to take a small break before jumping into my next gig. That’s it. I have nothing but fondness and respect for Playground and my colleagues there.”

ICYMI, Richard “Moss from The IT Crowd” Ayoade will star in Fable, as revealed in a new teaser trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase. The UK comedian narrates the trailer as ‘Dave, vegetable enthusiast’, injecting a healthy dose of British humor the series is known for.