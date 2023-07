How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting held on Monday (10). | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDR KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that sending US cluster bombs to Ukraine is a crime. “With regard to cluster munitions, the US government itself evaluated them some time ago, through its officials, when it classified their use as a crime. This is how I think it should be seen. “, said Putin, in an interview with the program “Moscow.Kremlin.Putin”, broadcast by Russian television this Sunday (16).

On July 7, the United States announced the deployment of cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite criticism from some countries. Last Thursday, the Pentagon assured that the cluster bombs to support its offensive against Russia were already in the country.

According to Putin, Moscow has “sufficient reserves” of its own cluster munitions, which it has so far not used in military operations in the neighboring country. “Until now we have not done so, we have not used them and we have not had this need,” he said, adding that if Ukraine uses the bombs against Russian troops, Moscow reserves the right to adopt “identical actions”.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu also said that in the event of the delivery of US cluster bombs to Ukraine, Moscow “will use similar means of destruction”. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), both Russia and Ukraine have used this type of weapons.